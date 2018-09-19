Telangana honour killing: Police arrests seven accused

Telangana Police today mentioned they have arrested seven accused over the killing of a Dalit youth, who was hacked to death last week in a case of honour killing. The accused include a hired killer from Bihar.

The police revealed that T. Maruthi Rao, the main accused, struck the deal to kill his son-in-law Pranay Kumar for Rs 1 crore.

The accused include Asgar Ali and Mohammed Abul Bari, who were earlier arrested and acquitted in the murder of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya.

Pranay Kumar, 23, was hacked to death on Friday as he was coming out of a hospital in Miryalguda town of Nalgonda district along with his wife Amrutha Varshini, with whom he had an inter-caste marriage.