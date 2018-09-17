Telangana Sub Inspector 2018 results out, here’s how to check it!

Amidst all the other competitive exams that is in the upcoming days, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board declared the results for the Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector. The exam was conducted for all the interested candidates for the Police Sub-Inspector post in Telangana.

Out of 1,88,715 candidates who registered for the SCT SI Civil recruitment, 1,88,482 candidates appeared for the Preliminary Written Test. The Preliminary Written Test was conducted on August 26, 2018. The Preliminary Key for the Recruitment of SCT SIs Civil and/or equivalent Posts was made available on August 27, 2018.

Candidates can log in to the official website: tslprb.in to check the list of those qualified for the PMT/PET, which is the next stage of examination. The candidates who did not clear the preliminary exam will also be listed on the official website of the board.

The schedule for filling-in the Part-ii online application form is yet to be informed.

The OMR sheets of 1,77,992 candidates have been evaluated. While the average mark is 72.8/200 (36.4 per cent), the highest score is 151/200 (75.5%) and the lowest score is 8/200 (4%). In total, 4,776 candidates secured a modal mark of 69/200 (34.5 per cent).