Temp dips in UP due to cold wave

Lucknow: The weather office today informed that cold wave intensified in Uttar Pradesh today with reports of rains in few parts of the state.

The chill was accompanied by gusty winds, making it difficult for people, especially school children, to venture out of their homes in the morning.

J.P. Gupta, Director of the regional Met Office, said the cold wave was due to a western disturbance in the region which will continue till February 2. The temperature is likely to further plummet by at least five degrees.

Visibility will be poor in some parts of the state due to fog causing train delays and road traffic. The minimum temperature in the state capital on Monday was 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum is likely to hover around 20 degrees.