Ten dead after drinking spurious liquor in Kanpur

Kanpur: According to the information given by the police, as many as 10 people have lost their lives till now while minimum of 10 are seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in different villages under the Sachendi police station area. The incident came to light this morning when Rajendra Kumar (48) and Ratnesh Shukla (51) were found dead in their houses, SP (rural) Pradyumna Singh said. Of the 12 people admitted to different hospitals, including Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR)…

Kanpur: According to the information given by the police, as many as 10 people have lost their lives till now while minimum of 10 are seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in different villages under the Sachendi police station area.

The incident came to light this morning when Rajendra Kumar (48) and Ratnesh Shukla (51) were found dead in their houses, SP (rural) Pradyumna Singh said.

Of the 12 people admitted to different hospitals, including Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital and Naraina Institute, in a serious condition, retired SI, Jagjeevan Ram (62) and Umesh (30) died while undergoing treatment, he said.

The officer said that according to the relatives of the victims, all of them had consumed liquor purchased from a government liquor shop.