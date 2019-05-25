Tendulkar tells about the importance of Dhoni’s role in WC

World Cup 2019 is just round the corner and experts have started giving their insights regarding the players and veteran Indian opener has the opinion that Dhoni standing behind the stumps will play an integral role in England and Wales.

While Kohli has an impressive record in international cricket as captain, there is no denying the fact that former skipper M.S. Dhoni plays an integral role in guiding Kohli and helps him with not just setting the right fields for the right batsmen, but also constantly guides the young bowlers in the team.

Tendulkar feels that not only is Dhoni’s role behind the wicket crucial, but also Kohli is lucky to have such an experienced campaigner.

“Talking about Dhoni, his experience of standing behind the stumps is going to help because that is possibly the best view anyone could ask for. Standing there, he can see the entire ground just the way the batsman is seeing, he said.”

“And, his inputs would be critical because he will know how well the pitch is playing or how badly it is playing, whether the ball is stopping or it is coming onto the bat nicely. Whatever be the situation, he will share it with the captain as well as the bowler. So, having someone that experienced standing behind the stumps is always a bonus,” he revealed.