Terrorism was at its peak in the country during Congress rule: Yogi

Jaipur: Slamming the Congress Party during its rule, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said that Terrorism was at its peak in the country during the Congress rule and the party has done devise politics.

During an election rally in Rajasthan’s Makrana, Yogi Adityanath blamed the Congress for the alleged rise in terrorism in the country, and said, “Congress has done divisive politics. As a result of that, terrorism was at its peak in the country (during Congress rule). Today, you can see that the terrorists who were fed with biryani by the Congress are now being gunned down by us.”

The priest-turned-politician was referring to reports that Ajmal Kasab was allegedly provided “mutton biryani” in jail on his demand.

However, public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam later accepted that it was a lie “concocted” to counter an “emotional wave” which was being created in Kasab’s favour.

“Kasab neither asked for biryani nor it was served by the government. I concocted it just to break an emotional atmosphere which was taking shape in favour of Kasab during the trial of the case,” Mr Nikam had told reporters.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lambasted the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, for demanding proof of the 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan.

“When the Army carried out the surgical strike going into the enemy territory, the whole country felt proud, but the Congress raised questions and demanded video proof,” said PM Modi.

“Will commandos carry cameras to provide proof?” he said.