Terrorist Attack in J&K's Budgam District, CISF Jawan Killed

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Srinagar: Police today gave information that a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer has been killed in a terrorist attack in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the intervening night, a standoff fire by terrorists took place at the grid Station Wagoora in Budgam district in which one ASI of CISF sustained serious bullet injuries,” a police spokesman said.

He said the attack was, however, successfully repulsed by the alert sentry at the spot.

“The injured ASI Rajendra Prasad was evacuated to the hospital for medical attention but succumbed at the hospital,” the spokesman said, adding the area has been sanitized by the security forces.

