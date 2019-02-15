Terrorists have committed their “biggest mistake”: Modi on Pulwama attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the terrorists have committed their “biggest mistake” and those responsible have to pay for the mistake which resulted in death of 45 CRPF troopers in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“We have given complete freedom to the security forces of the country. We have full faith in their bravery and valour,” Modi said while addressing a programme to flag-off the first indigenous Train 18, renamed as Vande Bharat Express at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Addressing the terror groups directly, the Prime Minister said: “Even those who are giving them shelters are responsible and have committed their worst mistake. They have to pay a very big price.”

Modi also assured the nation that “those powers who are behind the attack will be punished for their deeds”.

Hitting out at Pakistan, without naming it, “Our neighbouring country has already been sidelined by the international community; despite that if it feels it can create problem for India by creating instability, its their mistake.”

His remarks came minutes after the Cabinet Committee on Security that decided to withdraw the “Most Favoured Nation” status given to Pakistan.