Thailand Open: Shuttler Sindhu makes it to the semifinals

India’s star shuttler P.V. Sindhu entered the semi-finals of the Thailand Open badminton tournament, defeating Soniia Cheah of Malaysia in the quarter-finals here on Friday.

Second seeded and Olympic 2016 silver medallist, Sindhu took 36 minutes to outplay the Malaysian opponent 21-17, 21-13. In both the games, Sindhu displayed her class to outplay her opponent in every department of the game.

In the first game, Cheah gave some fight taking points at crucial stages but succumbed as Sindhu overpowered her completely. Sindhu will now face Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the semis, who defeated Canada’s Michelle Li to advance.