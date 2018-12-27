‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ trailer details here!

MUMBAI: Trailer of film “The Accidental Prime Minister” will be released today and the film will hit the screens in January and will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film, which is produced by Bloom Arts, Sunil Bohra & Dhawal Gada, will be released in about 3000 screens.

The film, starring Anupam Kher in the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, is based on Sanjay Baru’s book of the same name.

Friends!! The wait is over!!! You will be happy to know that the Trailer of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is coming to all of you, tomorrow, 27th December. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BO2MlTAQuJ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 26, 2018

The film has been directed by Vijay Gutte with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer. It features Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, German actor Suzanne Bernert as former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Ahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi, Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi and Akshaye Khanna in the role of Sanjaya Baru.

“The Accidental Prime Minister” was originally shot in English and Hindi but the maker then decided to simultaneously release in Tamil and Telugu, Gatte said.

“Since the film is a story of the prime minister’s office and belongs to the whole country, we want it to reach as far as possible and not just restrict it to the Hindi audience’ Gatte said in a statement.