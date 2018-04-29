The film will make you laugh & cry: Arjun on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Panipat’ alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, said that after seeing the teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’ he can assure that the movie will make the audience laugh and cry. He also said that there would not have been a better director than Rajkumar Hirani to direct the film. Arjun said this on Saturday while interacting with the media at the 19th edition of the…

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Panipat’ alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, said that after seeing the teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’ he can assure that the movie will make the audience laugh and cry. He also said that there would not have been a better director than Rajkumar Hirani to direct the film.

Arjun said this on Saturday while interacting with the media at the 19th edition of the IIFA awards “Voting Weekend”.

“When someone makes a film on Sanjay Dutt’s life, he is under tremendous pressure. There could not have been a better director than Rajkumar Hirani who could have shouldered such a huge responsibility,” Arjun said.

“Looking at the teaser I can say that the film will make you laugh and cry. The film will tell everything that we have either read or heard about his life. I am sure that everything will be shown in the film. Every chapter of the man’s (Dutt) life,” the ‘Half Girlfriend’ actor said.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is shooting for ‘Namastey England’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’.