The industry has welcomed me with open arms: Jubin Nautiyal

Mumbai: Bollywood versatile singer Jubin Nautiyal who has given various numbers of hit songs to the industry, said that the industry has welcomed me with open arms and Mumbai city has given him a lot.

Interacting with the media at a success gathering for “Awargi” on Friday, Jubin said the song is about the pain and desire which every human being has experienced at some time of their life. He feels that is why people have related to the song like the way he did.

The film talks about a dark side of life in Mumbai city.

Asked if he seen the city’s dark side, Jubin said: “Mumbai city has given me a lot of love. The industry has welcomed me with open arms. It is not possible for anyone to make a playback singing career like mine in 7 years.

My first song itself was for Akshay Kumar. I think the city has been very kind to me.”

He says what attracted him to “Awargi” was that “it is a beautiful song”.

“If you see the trailer, you will realise the film talks about a struggling singer. Also, Mahesh Bhatt is a part of the film. All these aspects made me reach a point where I really wanted to do the song. ‘Awargi’ is bigger than us and that is the kind of music I want to create and relate to for the rest of my life.”

Jubin last sang “Tum se” from “Jalebi” and “Sawarne lage” from “Mitron”.