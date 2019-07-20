‘The Lion King’ mints Rs 13.17-cr on day 1 in India

Mumbai: “The Lion King” has managed to earn Rs 13.17 crore on its opening day in India, and the trade believes the film will only seen an upturn in collections over the weekend. According to few experts it could record the third-highest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India, after only “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War”.

The film is director Jon Favreau’s update of the 1994 Disney classic of the same name, with photo-realistic, computer-generated animation, and it brings back the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands.

It narrates a tale of how Simba rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar.

The film opened in India across 2,140 screens on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. While the film’s gross box-office collection was Rs 13.17 crore, nett figures for day one stood at Rs 11.06 crore.