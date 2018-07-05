There are common challenges, benefits of sharing best practices: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Stressing emphasis on the need to systemise disaster data by setting up a database on a sustainable basis, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that there are common challenges, benefits of sharing practices and a need to respond together for search and rescue.

Presenting India’s stand at the Asian Ministerial Conference of Disaster Risk Reduction (AMCDRR) being held at

Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar between July 3 and 6, he outlined that India believes in working together with other nations in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), said a Home Ministry statement.

Heading a high level Indian delegation attending the global platform for DRR, Rijiju said: “There are common challenges, benefits of sharing best practices and a need to respond together for search and rescue. Towards this end, India had organized a Joint Exercise of SAARC Nations in 2015, BIMSTEC Nations in 2017 and for SCO nations will organize another exercise in 2019.”

He said there is the need to systemise disaster data by setting up a disaster database on a sustainable basis.

“Towards this end, we recently organised a national workshop to brainstorm various aspects and challenges that we are likely to encounter in setting up of a national disaster database. It will be our endeavour to set up disaster database expeditiously well before the target date of 2020,” he said, as per the statement.