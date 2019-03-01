There are so many challenges that I am waiting to come my way: Vaani Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor who was last seen in the movie ‘Befikre’, said that there are so many challenges that she is waiting to come her way when asked about her upcoming movies.

“I am very happy with what I have done. I have no regrets,” Vaani told media over email.

Vaani made her film debut with Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 2013 romantic comedy “Shuddh Desi Romance”. She was also seen in “Befikre”. The actress will be seen essaying the love interest of Ranbir Kapoor in “Shamshera”. She also has Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s yet-to-be titled actioner in her kitty.

Talking about her next challenge, Vaani said: “There is so much to do, there are so many challenges that I am waiting to come my way. I’d like to do an action film, a full-on comedy film, family dramas and a soulful romantic film.”

What drives you professionally and personally?

“Personally the joy of life and professionally the work that I do. I am ambitious and passionate and that in itself is drive. My work gives me happiness,” she said.

The actress was here to launch a new label — Dodo and Moa at Amazon Fashion Studio on Thursday.

“The brand is a brainchild of Zashed Fashiontech. It is a brand for women with a collection that is contemporary, fun and modern. They have designed the brand keeping glam in mind.”

She says she loves “having a mix of premium, designer wear and high street” in her wardrobe.

“I have grown up in Delhi and have loved shopping from Janpath or Sarojini Nagar and the local stores for me it’s about a mix and match in the wardrobe and also something that is an extension of your personality.”