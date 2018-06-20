There is a shortage of specialised doctors, says Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: The Home Minister Rajnath Singh today while talking at the inauguration ceremony of a cardiac cath lab at Ajanta Hospital & IV Centre in Lucknow stated that India needs specialised doctors and government is looking forward to fill that gap.

“There is a shortage of specialised doctors in our country, we have prepared a road map to fill the gap. many new medical colleges are coming up but still it will take 10 years to need the requirement of the doctor”.

The Home minister had a chit chat session with the doctors’ faternity. Around 150 doctors of the city had assembled to meet him. He shared the dias with Dr Dinesh Sharma, Dy Chief Minister UP, State Health Minister Dr Sidharth Nath Singh and Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dinesh Sharma said that the health scheme launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to help more than 50 crore people and it give a facelift to medical facilties in the country.

Dr Sidharth Nath Singh health minister UP on the occasion said government hospitals are playing a good role but the pressure is immense so the private hospitals have to play a vital role in treating the patients who can afford it.

Modern Cardiac Cath lab at Ajanta Hospitalis the new big thing now-

With the launch of this cardiac cath lab in Lucknow now they are confident that now they have a good chance to save lives by providing quick medical facilities in shortest time.

Data reveals that heart diseases are on ever increase, number of cases have gone upto 300 % in last couple of years. Courtesy sedentary life style, work pressure, lack of exercise and also lack of knowledge how to act in case of angina pain.

Surprisingly, the majority of heart patients these days are between 35-55 years, whereas it was above 55 years a few years back. Around 60 % of angina patients’ life can be saved if given proper treatment provided promptly.

Dr Anil Khanna managing director of Ajanta Hospital believes that the govt. hospitals are playing a vital role but these hospitals are overburdened with patients. Unfortunately, the private sector hospitals have yet not been able to do play a vital role in heart diseases. More often we come to hear that either a person had a massive heart attack he could not survive or he was rushed to higher private centres in New Delhi or other metros. It was a dire need to fill the gap and hence Ajanta Cardiac care centre has come up with advance cardiac cath lab to save life in the time of angina pain or attack.