There is nothing like competition: Sunil on ‘Family Time with Kapil’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and ace comedian Sunil Grover who is grabbing headlines for his upcoming new show, said that there is nothing like competition when his show was compared with the ace comedian Kapil Sharma’s show ‘Family time with Kapil’.

While talking with the media at the preview of ‘Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live’ along with along with Kapil Dev, Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar, Samir Kochhar, Archana Vijaya and Shibani Dandekar when asked about reconciling with Kapil, Sunil went on to say: “I really had a nice experience whenever I have worked with him. Kapil is a very talented artiste and he makes people laugh through his performances. I pray for his good health and I hope he will continue doing his job. God willing, we will definitely work together.”

Talking about the new show, he further went on to say: “I am playing the character of professor LBW in the show. It stands for ‘Launda Bhatinde Wala’. It’s a new show where we have combined comedy with cricket. The effort is to make people laugh while giving them information about cricket matches and it will be whole new experience for the audience.”

When asked by the media of his show compete with other comedians and Kapil’s new show “Family Time”, Sunil added: “There is nothing like competition. If more artistes come forward to make people laugh, then it is good for the audience as they will have less tension in their lives. Laughter and happiness are necessary for our country. So the more people laugh, it is more beneficial for their health.”