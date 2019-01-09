There is scope for expansion of bilateral trade between India and Norway: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind today welcomed Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and mentioned that there is scope for expansion of bilateral trade between India and Norway.

“Welcoming the Norwegian Prime Minister to India, the President said that India and Norway share warm and friendly relations,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. “As two vibrant democracies, with deep respect for the rule of law, cultural diversity and human rights, we are natural partners,” it stated.

According to the statement, Kovind said that “India-Norway bilateral trade has been growing but there is potential for expansion” and referred to the energy, IT, health and technology sectors as presenting opportunities.

“Norwegian capability in shipping, port management, fishing, defence and energy is globally known,” the statement said. “India seeks Norwegian partnerships in these areas to support its own programmes such as Make in India, Smart Cities, Clean India, Start-up India and the Sagarmala project,” it added.