There is still a taboo associated with depression: Anupam Kher

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, said that there is still a taboo associated with depression and that people shy away from coming out in the open and discussing it.

The actor has released a video on YouTube encouraging people to overcome depression and not shy away from coming out in the open about the issue.

“There is still a taboo associated with depression. People shy away from coming out in the open and discussing it. This even affects not just the victim but their near and dear one’s too,” Anupam said in a statement to media.

“A day before my father passed away, he gave me the message of living life to the fullest and that’s what I hope to encourage people to do with this video,” he added.

The actor will soon be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards to be held in Bangkok later this month.