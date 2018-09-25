There isn’t any ground breaking incident that changed my life: Badshah

Mumbai: Bollywood ace rapper and singer Badshah who have given numerous number of hits to the industry, said that there is not any ground breaking incident that changed his life but he has always been a very determined and stubborn person about his wants.

“There isn’t any ground breaking incident that changed my life around really,” Badshah told media while sharing some of his life experiences that motivated him to reach his goal.

“I have always been a very determined and stubborn person about what I want. So while my parents wanted me to study and follow conventional career paths, I truly wanted to pursue music as a career. So I did both. I studied hard and completed my engineering. And I also pursued music that was my passion,” he added.

“Naam Badshah” takes a dive into Badshah’s life to unravel his musical journey to stardom and how he has encountered different talents in the process. The show gives listeners an opportunity to know Badshah better personally and professionally.

“On the show, we have some mindblowing stories of real people and their journeys of following their passion in spite of what life brings sometimes. I talk about my journey and the hard work that goes behind being where I am today. I hope the youth can connect with these stories and get the mantra of the show – To pursue your dreams,” he said.