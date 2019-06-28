There shall be “zero tolerance” towards terror in J&K: Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah today accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and said that

that there shall be “zero tolerance” towards terror in the state.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah said the Modi government had met all the needs of the security forces battling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also justified the withdrawal of official security to those who pursued anti-India politics.

“Why was the Jamaat-e-Islami never banned (in Kashmir)? Why was the JKLF (Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front) never banned?

“It was a strange phenomenon that anyone speaking against India got security cover in that state,” he said. “Why should we give security to such anti-India people?”