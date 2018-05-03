There should be truth in PM’s words: Rahul Gandhi

Bidar (Karnataka): Congress President Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that there should be "truth and there should be weight" in the Prime Ministers words. "There should be truth in the words that come out of the Prime Minister's mouth. There should be some weight in his words," Gandhi said while addressing a rally at Aurad. "He said he would deposit Rs 15 lakh each in poor citizens' bank accounts. Did he do itIJ He promised…

Bidar (Karnataka): Congress President Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that there should be “truth and there should be weight” in the Prime Ministers words.

“There should be truth in the words that come out of the Prime Minister’s mouth. There should be some weight in his words,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally at Aurad.

“He said he would deposit Rs 15 lakh each in poor citizens’ bank accounts. Did he do itIJ He promised two crore jobs to the youth every year. Did he do itIJ He said he would give higher minimum support price to farmer. But he did none of this,” Gandhi added.

“Then what does he actually doIJ He helps only 15 persons. He helps the Reddy brothers (Janardhana, Karunakara and Somashekara Reddy) and wants to field them in the elections,” he said.