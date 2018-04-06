These home remedies may give relief from menstrual cramps!

Menstrual cramping in the lower abdomen, usually in the first or second day of the menstrual cycle that is caused by contractions of the uterus and it is one of the worst things one has to suffer from during the menstrual cycle. Many a times the pain gets critical and causes vomit, nausea, uneasiness etc which is not a good sign for our health. Well, there are few home remedies that can give you relief from cramps instead of taking…

Menstrual cramping in the lower abdomen, usually in the first or second day of the menstrual cycle that is caused by contractions of the uterus and it is one of the worst things one has to suffer from during the menstrual cycle. Many a times the pain gets critical and causes vomit, nausea, uneasiness etc which is not a good sign for our health. Well, there are few home remedies that can give you relief from cramps instead of taking medicines as it is harmful for your body.

You can reduce menstrual pain naturally and here are some home remedies that may help relieve the severe pain.

1. Ginger and black pepper tea

Make herbal tea using dried ginger and black pepper. You can add a little sugar for taste, but do not add milk. Ginger is known to effective reduce period pain, playing a key role in lowering the levels of prostaglandins.

2. Massage with sesame oil

Sesame oil is traditionally used for daily Ayurvedic self-massage. It is rich in linoleic acid and has anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve menstrual pain.

3. Fenugreek seeds

You can reduce menstrual pain with the help of fenugreek seeds. All you need to do is to soak it in water for about 12 hours or overnight, and then drink up.

4. Cumin seeds

Cumin has a relaxing effect, and its anti-spasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties are useful for getting rid of menstrual cramps.