This country bans Rs. 200, Rs. 500 & Rs. 2000 Indian currency notes!

Amidst the rumored speculations of India itself banning the new currency notes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched after demonetization and now as per the reports coming from the sources that the neighboring country of India ie Nepal have banned the use of Rs. 200, Rs. 500 and Rs. 2000 Indian currency notes.

The government has asked the people to refrain from keeping or carrying Indian bank notes higher than Rs 100 denomination as it has not legalized them, The Kathmandu Post quoted Minister for Information and Communications Gokul Prasad Baskota as saying.

The decision can affect Nepalese laborers working in India as well as Indian tourists visiting Nepal.

The Indian government introduced notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations after demonetization in 2016.

People have been using new Indian currency notes in the Nepali market for nearly two years.