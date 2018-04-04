This debutant actor wants to work with Kajol!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Amit Bimrot who made his debut in the Bollywood industry with Ajay Devgn’s recently released movie ‘Raid’, said that he finally feels successful after working with Ajay Devgn but he now wants to work with Kajol who also have been his favourite actress. While speaking to the media, Amit went on to say: "I'm a hardcore Bollywood lover. Acting in films is my passion. After working hard and struggling for the past nine years, I finally got…

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Amit Bimrot who made his debut in the Bollywood industry with Ajay Devgn’s recently released movie ‘Raid’, said that he finally feels successful after working with Ajay Devgn but he now wants to work with Kajol who also have been his favourite actress.

While speaking to the media, Amit went on to say: “I’m a hardcore Bollywood lover. Acting in films is my passion. After working hard and struggling for the past nine years, I finally got my dream debut in Ajay Sir’s movie. I’m receiving great reviews and feedback for my role.”

He further went on to say: “I finally feel that I’m successful now. People are calling me for work now. But I want to work with Kajol who has been my favourite actress. I adore her and wish to work with her in my next project. I would also love to star with Ajay again.”

In “Raid”, which released last month, Amit played a “newly recruited income tax inspector of the 1980s who is working with a senior officer (Ajay)”.