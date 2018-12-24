This feature to soon be included in Mahindra XUV300!

One of the most famous automobile companies Mahindra which is known to be giving the most stylish exteriors and interiors, will be soon be including another new feature in its all new ‘Mahindra XUV300’ and for the first time it has revealed the all-new XUV300 in digital on December 19.

The automatic is expected to be the same AMT unit sourced from Ricardo which is used for the TUV300. The XUV300 would be seeing cut throat competition in segment that is, already dominated by the likes of Vitara Brezza, Nexon and EcoSport, especially since it is an automatic transmission that has been late in its arrival to the party.

Almost all its direct competition comes with the automatic transmission already, except the Honda WR-V. The benefit of AMT for the XUV would be available with both petrol and diesel engine option. This would make it a neck-to-neck alternative to the segment leader, the Vitara Brezza.

The XUV300 is based on X100 platform which also underpins the international-spec Ssangyong Tivoli. Thus, the XUV300 will have the longest wheelbase in its class at 2.6m. This is because Mahindra has retained the Tivoli’s wheelbase whereas, it reduced the length both fore and aft to keep the overall length under four-meter.

Appearance wise, the XUV300 takes its cues from XUV500’s Cheetah inspired design. The cabin is scrounged from the Tivoli and is expected to come with a long feature list such as seven airbags, the dual-zone climate control system, cruise control, sunroof, and disc brakes on all four wheels.

There are no details about the powertrain available at the moment, but we expect the same 1.5-litre diesel as well as the 1.2-litre petrol engine which powers other Mahindra products to make their way under the hood of the baby XUV.

The XUV300 will be launched in February with an expected price ranging between Rs 8-12 lakhs (ex-showroom).