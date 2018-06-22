This IIFA brings so much ‘gorgeousness’: KJo

Mumbai: Bollywood ace filmmaker Karan Johar who will soon be releasing his forthcoming movie ‘Student of the Year 2’ said that this International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will bring so much ‘gorgeousness’.

At a press conference for the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards here on Friday, Karan commented while talking about the environmental initiative of ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, backed by the UN Environment and its goodwill ambassador of India, Dia Mirza.

Its tagline “If you can’t reuse it, refuse it”, Karan said: “This IIFA brings so much ‘gorgeousness’… And there has always been a social relevance… So, thank you Dia for what you do. When you say, ‘If you can’t reuse, refuse it’, I hope you are also talking about talent.

“And that is the way most of us believe when it comes to talent. If you can’t reuse the talent, then refuse that talent.”

Karan, 46, stressed that it’s the way any producer in the film industry operates.