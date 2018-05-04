This Indian can be the next CEO of Whatsapp after Jan Koum!

Recently, co-founder and CEO of Whatsapp Jan Koum made an official statement that he will be leaving the firm so basically the facebook owned firm Whatsapp is presently without a CEO. Amidst all this, according to the information given by the reports Neeraj Arora a long time WhatsApp employee and its current business officer, could be its next CEO. He is an IITian from Delhi and is one of the key persons behind the rise of Whatsapp as a whole.…

Recently, co-founder and CEO of Whatsapp Jan Koum made an official statement that he will be leaving the firm so basically the facebook owned firm Whatsapp is presently without a CEO. Amidst all this, according to the information given by the reports Neeraj Arora a long time WhatsApp employee and its current business officer, could be its next CEO. He is an IITian from Delhi and is one of the key persons behind the rise of Whatsapp as a whole.

Koum earlier announced in a Facebook post that he was parting ways with WhatsApp. While he didn’t specify the reason behind his decision, it is widely believed that he called it quits due to persistent clashes with the parent Facebook over the social messaging apps strong encryption and privacy policy. But with both Koum and Brian Acton, who left WhatsApp in November last year, gone, there is void in the company that the Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg needs to fill.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Arora has been associate with WhatsApp for nearly seven years now, which means he joined when the chat app was very young. He is a mergers and acquisition expert and he joined the WhatsApp back in November 2011. Since then he has seen the company undergo some major changes, which include its acquisition by Facebook in 2014. At WhatsApp, his primary role was to manage the business aspect of the messaging startup.

Prior to working with WhatsApp, he served as a board member for Paytm for a period of nearly three years. Apart from this, Arora has also worked with Google as a corporate development manager for nearly three years before being promoted to lead the company’s corporate development team where he lead acquisitions and strategic investments across products and geographies.

Arora did his graduation in mechanical engineering from IIT-Delhi in 2000 and completed his MBA from Indian School of Business in 2006. So basically he is quite young. For his first job, he worked as a product manager with the private cloud file sharing and governance platform Accellion Inc, where he was responsible for building the pieces of the core technology.