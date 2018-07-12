This New WhatsApp Feature Will Make Your Life Easier

WhatsApp has started rolling out a feature that will indicate to users which messages they receive were forwarded by as is the sender. Seen by Android beta users last month, the new WhatsApp feature essentially adds a ‘Forwarded’ label to all the forwarded WhatsApp messages you receive to help you determine if your contacts have written the message they sent or if it was originally created by someone else. The new WhatsApp feature, which is now rolling out for both Android and iOS users around the globe, comes as another move by the Facebook-owned company that can help limit the circulation of spam and fake news on its platform that has over 1.5 billion monthly active users worldwide and more than 200 million active users in India.

“Starting today, WhatsApp will indicate which messages you receive have been forwarded to you,” WhatsApp said in a statement announcing the new feature. “This extra context will help make one-on-one and group chats easier to follow […] WhatsApp cares deeply about your safety. We encourage you to think before sharing messages that were forwarded.”

Last week, a ‘Suspicious Link Detection’ feature was also spotted on WhatsApp that is designed to highlight the presence of a suspicious link in a message. The app also restricted the dissemination of false messages through a ‘Send Messages’ permissions feature for groups that allow group admins to limit participants from sending messages.