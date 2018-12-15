This popular filmmaker allegedly registers a film title after Taimur!

Mumbai: Taimur Ali Khan is already a sensation on the internet and he has been grabbing headlines since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan shared his first picture on social media. He is already a star and it seems as if he loves paparazzi giving him attention, Taimur is also one of the most searched name on the internet. After a doll being named after Taimur going viral on the internet, now according to the information given by the reports, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, known for films Page 3, Fashion and Chandni Bar, has registered the title ‘Taimur’ for one of his upcoming projects.

However, it is not clear whether or not the film will be made around the youngest member of the Pataudi family.

Taimur, who will turn two on coming December 20, is easily the most popular star kid on the block. It is almost on an everyday basis he is chased by the paparazzi. The coverage that he gets in the media is unprecedented.

However, the constant media attention that the little one gets has become a matter of concern for the Pataudi family. Very recently, Taimur’s grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore had said that if things kept going like that, the baby might not have a normal childhood.

During the ongoing season of Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, Taimur’s name emerged in a number of episodes. While Ajay Devgn gave the munchkin the title of the ‘Most Popular Khan,’ Ranveer Singh wished to play Taimur’s father in a film.