This state topped list of ease in doing business in India, here are the details!

Andhara Pradesh: As per the ranking prepared by the World Bank and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Andhra Pradesh topped the list of ease in doing business in India followed by Telengana and Haryana were placed in the second and third position respectively.

Earlier in the previous year’s ranking, Gujarat was on the third position but now the state has slipped down to the fifth position.

DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek went on to say: “This time we have taken feedback from industry to see whether the reforms are percolated to the ground level.”

He added: “100 percent evaluation would be done based on feedback from industry. Indian economy would touch $10 trillion in the coming years and for that, it is fundamental to make business more competitive.”

Here are the top 10 states in ease of doing business in India:-

1. Andhra Pradesh

2. Telengana

3. Haryana

4. Jharkhand

5. Gujarat

6. Chhattisgarh

7. Madhya Pradesh

8. Karnataka

9. Rajasthan

10. West Bengal