‘This Tweet’ was the most ‘retweeted tweet’ of 2018

Sunil Chhetri’s tweet has been recognised as the most “retweeted tweet” of the year from India. Skipper Sunil Chhetri made an appeal on Twitter asking fans to fill the stadium and watch India’s match against Kenya at the Intercontinental Cup 2018 and India had also won that match.

All the 7,000 tickets at the Mumbai Football Arena were sold out days ahead of the match after Chhetri’s appeal went viral. The video Tweet from @chetrisunil11 has been retweeted almost 60,000 times, Twitter India said on Wednesday.

In his video message, Chhetri said: “Abuse us, criticise us but please come to watch the Indian national team play.” “To all of you, who have lost hope or don’t have any hope in Indian football, we request you to come and watch us in the stadium.”

Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) tweet featuring a picture with Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) on the occasion of Karvachauth, also won hearts on Twitter. With over 215,000 likes, the Tweet showcasing the celebrity couple in ethnic wear emerged as the “most liked” Tweet of 2018.

Top 10 hashtags this year were dominated mainly by South Indian films #Sarkar, #Viswasam, #BharatAneNenu, #AravindhaSametha, #Rangasthalam, #Kaala and TV show #BiggBossTelugu2 clinched seven of the top 10 hashtags this year. Beyond entertainment, the return of Chennai Super Kings with #WhistlePodu and the emergence of #MeToo in India added to the top hashtag trends.