This unseen picture of Isha Ambani from her wedding is jaw-dropping!

Mumbai: It is Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding that is trending highly on the internet because of their wedding being one of the most popular and expensive weddings of 2018. From Bollywood stars to politicians, there are hardly any big personalities who did not show up in their wedding.

Isha Ambani looked awesome in all her outfits but one unseen picture from her wedding proves that she is a pro when it comes to posing infront of the camera. This new picture from her wedding has stormed out on the internet and is jaw-dropping.

A picture from behind the scenes was just shared by the Isha’s make-up artist, Vardan Nayak, and the bride looks beautiful beyond words in it.

Here are the pictures:-