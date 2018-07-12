This veteran actor is impressed with ‘Sanju’, says Dutt would emerge as a much bigger star

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Rahul Roy who rose to fame with his blockbuster movie ‘Aashiqui’, said that it is good that such a movie like ‘Sanju’ was made about Sanjay Dutt and he is sure that Dutt would emerge as a much bigger star.

The actor who worked with Sanjay in ‘Gumrah’, while inaugurating Talent Makers, Jammu’s first acting school went on to say: “It is a good thing that such a movie was made about him, but I don’t think two or three hours are not enough to shed light on his life… Anybody can do a mistake and he already paid for his mistake in accordance with the law of the land.”

Roy further went on to say: “I’m sure Dutt would emerge as a much bigger star.”

Roy said he was not in production area but every time he got a chance, he fielded a newcomer or a junior artist.