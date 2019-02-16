This veteran actress will play PM Modi’s mother in his biopic!

Mumbai: Bollywood industry is one of the top notch entertaining sectors in the entire world while the industry is used to be in the news every now and then. Recently, movies like ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic have been in the news for its controversial content for different political parties. Specifically talking about PM Modi’s biopic in which Vivek Oberoi will be seen as Narendra Modi.

Bollywood’s veteran actress Zarina Wahab will be playing the role of Modi’s mother in the biopic. The actress said that she feel privileged to play the role and that this is one of the most special roles for her.

Television actress Barkha Bisht Sengupta will be playing Modi’s wife Jashodaben in the film. She had a great experience shooting for the film, Bisht said.

“I am grateful to Sandip Ssingh (producer) for giving me an opportunity to be a part of such an amazing film. I had a great experience working with him earlier in ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ and I know playing Jashodaben is going to be interesting too,” Barkha said.

The film also stars Manoj Joshi (as BJP chief Amit Shah), Prashant Narayanan, Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar, Akshat R. Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar. Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing the title role of Modi.

“These two characters were one of the most crucial ones in the film. I am glad that Zarinaji agreed on doing it as no one other than her could have done a better job. Barkha is playing his wife and she is doing a great job,” Producer Sandip Ssingh said.

“PM Narendra Modi”, the biopic will discover the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginning to his years as Gujarat Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 general election, finally becoming the 14th Prime Minister of India.

It is being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar. The biopic will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country.