This year 50 to 55 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was purchased in UP: Modi

New Delhi: Praising the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this year 50 to 55 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was purchased in Uttar Pradesh.

Compared to his predecessors the Adityanath government has procured seven to eight times more crop produce, Modi said, adding that the state produces almost 20 per cent of the total grain in the country.

“This year 50 to 55 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was purchased in Uttar Pradesh,…,” Modi said, adding that his government has increased the procurement price of Rabi and Kharif by 21 per cent.

He said that direct procurement eliminated the middlemen and benefited the farmers. The BJP government is concerned about the farmers, he added.

While Rs 27,000 crore has been paid to the farmers in the state, around Rs 11,000 crore payment was still pending, which mostly involves the sugarcane farmers, the Prime Minister said.

In a first, the state would soon procure potatoes to enable farmers to get a fair price, he said.

Israel and Japan are official partner countries while Haryana and Jharkhand as partner states for the event.

Over one lakh farmers, scientists, experts and entrepreneurs are expected to take part in the farmers meet.