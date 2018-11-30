Thousands of farmers gather at Ramlila Maidan to demand debt relief

Thousands of farmers from across India have gathered at the historic Ramlila Maidan to protest and demand debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

Ramlila Maidan is known for hosting big political events but is now seeing more than lakh farmers gathered together chanting slogans like ‘Ayodhya nahin, karz maafi chahiye’.

The farmers began a two-day protest in Delhi on Thursday, demanding debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. They are backed by the Left and a number of farmer groups. Hoping to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, the farmers will start their march towards Parliament on Friday.

According to media reports, Police have made special arrangements for the protest and security has been beefed up. As many as 3,500 personnel have been called.