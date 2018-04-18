Three Bollywood movies that are must watch but didn’t do well on box office!

Mumbai: It is not always necessary that movies that do well on box office and enter 100 cr club within few days are worth watch instead sometimes movies which are released on youtube or failed to rule the box office are a must watch. There are many such Bollywood movies which are excellent even though the ratings and reviews are not appreciatory. Highlighting three such Bollywood movies:- 1. Chalk and Duster- Chalk N Duster is the emotional journey of two…

Mumbai: It is not always necessary that movies that do well on box office and enter 100 cr club within few days are worth watch instead sometimes movies which are released on youtube or failed to rule the box office are a must watch. There are many such Bollywood movies which are excellent even though the ratings and reviews are not appreciatory.

Highlighting three such Bollywood movies:-

1. Chalk and Duster- Chalk N Duster is the emotional journey of two teachers Vidya (Shabana Azmi) and Jyoti (Juhi Chawla), serving at a Mumbai-based high school. Their passion and love for teaching bonds them in a special relationship with their students and their gratification is good grades, moral values they strive to pass on to the students.

2. Drishyam- The movie is a 2015 Indian Hindi-language thriller film directed by Nishikant Kamat. The film is a remake of Jeethu Joseph’s 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam. It features Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajit Andhare and Abhishek Pathak. The suspense of the movie is something that makes it a must watch.

3. Manjhi: The Mountain Man- If you have the will, you can move mountains. Bihar’s Dashrath Manjhi proved this adage when he did the unthinkable and actually carved a path through a mountain with just a hammer and a chisel after toiling away for 22 years. Ketan Mehta’s biopic Mountain Man tells this powerful story of a common man from Gehlaur village in Bihar’s Gaya district. With a spirited story and talented actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, Mehta has ensured that the film is true to its hero.