The Chennai Super Kings have released the trio of Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma and Kanishk Seth from their original 25-member squad, ahead of the IPL 2019 auctions.

The defending IPL champions submitted their player list to the IPL Governing Council a day ahead of the deadline date of November 15.

In a tweet, they thanked Wood for his services to the CSK side. The English pacer represented the Men in Yellow in a solitary game, before heading back to his country.