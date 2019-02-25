Three dead in Yemen airstrike

According to the information given by the local health authorities, in an incident that took place in north of Yemen’s capital Sanaa killed at least three people including a woman and her two daughters after a Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a house.

The father was injured in the airstrike on Bait al-Tawki’s house, according to Mohammed al-Tawki, a relative to the family, who spoke with media over phone.

The attack took place in the southern part of Nehm district, about 30 km north of Sanaa, reported Xinhua.

Saudi Arabia is leading an Arab military coalition that intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to support the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after Houthi rebels forced him into exile and seized much of the country’s north, including Sanaa.

The four-year-long civil war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, displaced 3 million others, and pushed the country to the brink of famine.