Three dead, ten injured in Amritsar grenade explosion

According to the information given by the police, in a grenade explosion that took place inside the Nirankari Bhavan at Adliwal village near Amritsar’s Rajasansi killed at least three people and ten other got injured in the incident.

Inspector General SPS Parmar said at least 10 people were injured in the blast. Initial reports said two armed, masked people on a motorcycle forced their way inside by brandishing pistol at a woman deputed at the gate. Once inside, they threw a hand grenade at the religious congregation and escaped.

Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka, who visited the scene of crime, said it was a security and intelligence lapse, and blamed both central and state governments for the incident.

Followers refused to allow mediapersons inside the Bhavan.

Punjab was on alert following an input claiming that a group of six to seven JeM terrorists were reportedly in the state, possibly in Ferozepur area.

The state was put on alert after four persons snatched a SUV from its driver at gunpoint near Madhopur in Pathankot district last week.