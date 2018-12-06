Three killed in southeast Iran in suicide car bombing

TEHRAN: According to the local media reports, at least three people have been killed while several others got injured when a suicide car bomber attacked a police headquarters in the southeastern Iranian port city of Chabahar.

Rahmdel Bameri, a provincial official, told state TV that a suicide attacker driving a vehicle loaded with explosives drove up to the police headquarters. He said police officers blocked the vehicle and started firing at the driver, who then detonated his explosives.

State authorities did not identify who was behind the attack. No militant group immediately took responsibility for the attack. State TV also aired footage of smoke rising over the city. State television broke into its regular broadcast to report the attack, as such assaults are rare in the Islamic Republic.

Chabahar, near Iran’s border with Pakistan on the Sea of Oman, is home to a new port recently built and is an economic free zone for the country.