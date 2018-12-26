Three killed, ten injured in terror attack on Libyan Foreign Ministry HQ

According to the information given by the Health Ministry, in an incident that took place in the capital killed at least three people and ten other got injured after a terror attack targeted on the Libyan Foreign Ministry’s headquarters.

Afterwards, a group of gunmen entered the building from the front and back entrances and exchanged heavy fire with the security forces, the official added. One of the killed was an employee of the Ministry.

One of the gunmen was believed to have been killed after an explosion was heard in the top floor of the building, politician Guma El-Gamaty who was in the area said. The blast triggered a fire.

No group has claimed responsibility for the strike.

Gamaty added that emergency services and security forces were on the ground dealing with the situation, which he believed was under control.

UN Support Mission in Libya condemned the attack. “Terrorism will not triumph over the Libyans’ decision to move forward towards building their state and renouncing violence. We will not accept any attack on a state institution, especially one committed by a terrorist group,” said UN Special Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame.

“We will work with the Libyan people to prevent terrorist groups from turning Libya into a haven or an arena for their crimes,” he said.

The government called on the Libyans to take caution following the attack