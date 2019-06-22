Three-member BJP delegation visits violence-hit Bhatpara in Bengal

Kolkata: A three-member BJP delegation today visited violence-hit Bhatpara in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district where two persons were shot dead during a clash few days back.

They demanded a probe into the killings even as it accused the state police of opening fire on innocent people.

The three-member delegation, comprising BJP MPs S.S. Ahluwalia, Satya Pal Singh and Vishnu Dayal Ram, visited the house of the two deceased – Rambabu Shaw and Dharambir Shaw – in Bhatpara on Saturday afternoon and said the bereaved families would be given financial aid of Rs 10 lakh each.

“When the clash between two groups took place, police baton charged one group and shot at the other. We want to know who took that decision? Who was behind this conspiracy? There should be a thorough probe into this. We will submit the report to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and apprise him of the on-ground situation here,” Ahluwalia said.

“Police opened fire on innocent, common people. They have shot everyone here. Police held a press conference and said they fired in the air. If it was true, then how did the people get shot? Were they flying in the air?” he questioned.

The BJP MP from Asansol-Durgapur parliamentary constituency accused the state”s ruling Trinamool Congress of indulging in constant violence even after the 2019 poll results have come out and urged its leaders to fight a “democratic battle” with the BJP instead of “murdering” common people.