Three militants dead, several injured in J&K

J&K: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in the outskirts of the Jammu and Kashmir capital killed at least two Kashmiri militants and several others injured after an 18-hour-long battle between security forces.

The exact identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.

An Indian soldier, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and three policemen were injured late on Saturday, hours after the encounter broke out around evening in the Mujgund area following a tip off about militant presence.

The operation stretched for hours as militants kept on changing locations during the gunfight within the cordoned off area, a police officer explained.

Four residential houses were also damaged during the operation.

Civilian protesters clashed with the security forces the moment the gun battle ended on Sunday forcing authorities to suspend mobile Internet services in Srinagar district.