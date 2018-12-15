Three militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in J&K

According to the information given by the police, three militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, while two civilians died in subsequent clashes in the area.

The gunfight took place earlier in the day in Sirnoo village after the security forces received a tip-off about the holed-up militants. The identities of the slain militants were being ascertained, the police said.

Two youths, identified as Amir Ahmad and Abid Hussain, sustained gun shot injuries in the clashes which erupted at the gunfight site between protesting civilians and the security forces. Ahmad and Hussain were shifted to hospital they were declared dead on arrival.