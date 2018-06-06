Three militants killed in border shootout

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Gunfight, security forces ,militants,civilian. soldier
Gunfight between security forces and militants take life of civilian and soldier

Three militants were gunned down by Army in a pre-drawn border shootout as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid from Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machhil sector.

An army spokesperson said security forces noticed suspicious movement from the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC). It turned out to be a group of infiltrating militants and they were challenged. The spokesperson said they opened fire, triggering a shootout that led to the death of the three militants.

The search operation around the shootout site on the LoC in north Kashmir was on, the spokesperson.

