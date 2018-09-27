Three militants, one soldier dead in three separate incidents in Kashmir

According to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in Kashmir Valley that killed at least three militants and a soldier in three separate incidents in the Kashmir Valley.

A local commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, Asif Malik alias Abu Ukasha, and a soldier were killed in a gunfight in Gasigund village in Dooru area of Anantnag district.

Security forces had laid an ambush in the village following information about the movement of militants.

As news of the LeT commander’s killing spread, there was a spontaneous shutdown in Anantnag town, residents said.

In another gunfight in Panzan village of Badgam district, security forces killed two militants but their identity was being ascertained.

The fighting erupted after the militants entered a mosque.

An official said that security forces exercised caution to ensure that the mosque did not get damaged.