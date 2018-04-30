Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli army

According to the information given by the military spokesman, three Palestinians have been shot dead by the Israel's army for crossing border fence from the Gaza Strip. A military spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday that two suspects were identifying trying to sabotage the fence that separates between Israel and the besieged Palestinian enclave. The two also tried to infiltrate into Israeli territory, the spokesperson said. "An IDF (Israel Defence Forces) force shot at them. One suspect was killed…

A military spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday that two suspects were identifying trying to sabotage the fence that separates between Israel and the besieged Palestinian enclave. The two also tried to infiltrate into Israeli territory, the spokesperson said.

“An IDF (Israel Defence Forces) force shot at them. One suspect was killed and another was apprehended and taken for further questioning,” the spokesperson said.

About an hour later, two “terrorists” crossed the fence in the southern Gaza Strip and hurled explosive devices at a military force. The force responded with fire, killing both, according to a military statement.

No injuries were reported among the soldiers. A few minutes later, another two were caught and arrested amidst an attempt to cross the fence. “Knives and cutters were found in their possessions,” the spokesperson said, adding that they were handed to the Shin Bet security service for questioning.