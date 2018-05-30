Three students commit suicide after CBSE results outcome

According to the information given by the police, three students allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves as they were upset over not scoring good marks in the Class 10 exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Police said one of the deceased, identified as Rohit Kumar Meena (17), was a student of Dwarka’s M.R. Vivekananda Model School. After scoring 59 per cent in the exam, Meena, a resident of Kakrola area, committed suicide in his room. He…

Police said one of the deceased, identified as Rohit Kumar Meena (17), was a student of Dwarka’s M.R. Vivekananda Model School. After scoring 59 per cent in the exam, Meena, a resident of Kakrola area, committed suicide in his room. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, a call about the incident was received around 3.45 p.m. No suicide note was recovered but police suspect he was upset over the results.

In the second incident, a student, Pragya Pandey, 15, who stayed in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence. “She was a student in Ryan School and secured 70 per cent. She wanted to pursue science but could not get through due to the low percentage,” said a senior police officer.